Michelle McCool was recently interviewed by The New York Post and she spoke about how Edge turned down the offer to break The Undertaker's streak, amongst various other topics.

The former WWE Women's Champion revealed that there was some talk of WWE wanting Edge to be the one who ended The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak. However, 'The Rated-R Superstar' didn't like the idea and he promptly shot it down.

“I remember a few years prior at WrestleMania [24] versus Edge, they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it going to do for Edge?"

McCool said that the 14-time Tag Team Champion was the only Superstar who was in discussion to break the streak before the honor was given to Brock Lesnar. The Undertaker's wife also revealed that she was informed about Lesnar breaking the streak late in the afternoon during WrestleMania 30. She also said that The Undertaker was fine with Brock Lesnar breaking the streak as he understood how the business works.

“I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think it needed to happen. But Mark [Calaway] was fine with it. People don’t understand he’s gonna do business. He understands that business is business.” H/t Credit: New York Post

Edge vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24

The Undertaker faced Edge in the main event at WrestleMania 24 for the World Heavyweight Championship. The 24-minute match ended with Undertaker dethroning Edge to become the new World Champion.

The Deadman would extend the streak for another six years until it was ended by The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 30, a decision that is still widely criticized by the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker will be featured in a highly-anticipated documentary series titled 'Last Ride', in which, the past few years of the future WWE Hall of Famer's career have been chronicled.

The first episode of the five-part series will air immediately after the Money in the Bank PPV. Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy had the opportunity to view the first episode in its entirety before its official premiere. Gary noted down all the biggest takeaways from the first episode of the series in an article that you can read here.

Michelle McCool also features in the documentary, which will give the fans an incredible peek into the life of Mark Calaway.

