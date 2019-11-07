The Undertaker breaks character to send heartfelt message to former WWE rival

The Undertaker feuded with Edge (w/Vickie Guerrero) in 2007-08

Michelle McCool discussed her WWE career and marriage to The Undertaker during an appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast this week.

Midway through the conversation, McCool surprised Guerrero by playing a short message from the man behind the ‘Taker character, Mark Calaway, who sent his best wishes to his former on-screen rival following the launch of her podcast.

“Tell Vickie I said hello. I think you’re doing her podcast today, right? That should be good. She’s going to be really good at podcasts. I can’t wait to hear how that goes, so good luck with that. Make sure you put me over a lot, okay?”

So far, Guerrero has spoken to Edge, Ruby Riott, Alundra Blayze, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker and McCool since her podcast began in September. You can listen to all the episodes here.

The Undertaker and Vickie Guerrero’s rivalry

In September 2007, Vickie Guerrero was announced as the new General Manager of SmackDown after Teddy Long suffered a kayfabe heart attack.

Two months later, the villainous Guerrero had made it her mission to help Edge become World Heavyweight Champion, leading to him winning the title in a Triple Threat match against Batista and The Undertaker at Armageddon.

During the build-up to the match, Edge was attacked by Batista on an episode of SmackDown, leaving Guerrero all alone in the middle of the ring. The lights then went out and she soon found herself stood face-to-face with The Undertaker, who hit the GM with a tombstone.

Guerrero ended up in a wheelchair for several weeks following the attack, while she frequently made unpopular decisions throughout 2008 in an attempt to prevent “The Deadman” from being SmackDown’s top Champion.

