"We're gonna have a new champion" - Former champion says the original plan was to cash in on The Undertaker

Former WWE Superstar Mr.Kennedy (a.k.a Ken Anderson) spoke about the planned cash-in on The Undertaker when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Mr.Kennedy was the breakout star of 2005. His character work resembles Stone Cold Steve Austin and the fans were backing the superstar. In 2007, Kennedy won the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 23.

Unfortunately, he got injured and lost the briefcase to Edge. Speaking on Chris Van Vliet, Kennedy talks about the original plan for him to cash in the contract on The Undertaker and become the World Heavyweight Champion:

"I got a call from Micahels Hayes and he said 'Where are you guys? I need you to come back, Vince needs you to talk to you in the office'. We scuried back to the building and I was walking into his office and by the time we got back there everybody had pretty much flown out so it was an empty building. I remember Batista coming out of Vince's office and we passed each other in the hall. He just came up to me and gave me a big hug and he's like you deserve it bro." (From 30:17 to 30:43)

The former United States Champion recalled the conversation he had with The McMahons when they explained their plans.

"So I went in and it was Vince and Stephanie and they said look we had planned on having Taker as the champion for like a really long time. Unfortunately, he is injured, tore his biceps I believe and he needs to have a surgery so we are going to next week and laid out the scenario and he's like you're going to cash in your briefcase. We're gonna have a new champion." (From 30:52 to 31:19)

It would have been interesting to see Kennedy cash-in and become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Edge cashed-in the Money in the Bank contract on The Undertaker

Kennedy was at the top of his career when he won the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 23. After losing the United States Championship to Chris Benoit, he was moved to Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker won the Royal Rumble match and challenged Batista. He defeated The Animal at The Showcase of Immortals and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, he was injured while feuding with Mark Henry.

Kennedy was scheduled to cash-in his contract on The Undertaker to become the champion. Unfortunately, he got injured while wrestling days before he cashed in. The plans were changed once again and Edge defeated Kennedy to win the contract.

After Mark Henry's beatdown on SmackDown, Edge cashed-in the contract and became the World Heavyweight Champion. He went on to feud with Batista on the blue brand for months and formed La Familia in the coming months.

Do you think Mr.Kennedy deserved a world title run? Let us know what you think in the comment section.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far