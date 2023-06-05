"Our generation's Jim Ross" - WWE Hall of Famer makes bold claim about Michael Cole

A WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that Michael Cole is this generation's Jim Ross.

Now a part of All Elite Wrestling, Jim Ross is a legendary commentator who called some of WWE's most classic moments. JR's time in the promotion came to an end in 2019, and he quickly signed a three-year deal with Tony Khan. The legendary announcer now calls the action every Friday night on Rampage.

Michael Cole has established himself as the lead announcer on SmackDown since returning to the blue brand in 2019. He has been with the promotion since 1997, and many wrestling fans grew up with him calling their favorite matches. Hall of Famer Road Dogg believes that Cole is the voice of the company.

Speaking on his Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg Brian James compared Cole to Jim Ross and added that he is the voice of the product.

"He’s still there today doing it man and doing it better — I’d say this is our generation’s Jim Ross … Michael Cole’s the deal. He’s the voice of the WWE, no doubt," said the veteran. [H/T: Ringsidenews]

Michael Cole reveals when he plans to retire from WWE

Michael Cole recently disclosed on The Pat McAfee Show that he plans to call it a career as an announcer when he turns 60.

He has put together a remarkable career in the company and even holds a victory over Jerry "The King" Lawler at WrestleMania 27. Cole currently calls the action with Wade Barrett on SmackDown but previously worked with Pat McAfee on the blue brand.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cole revealed when he plans to retire and noted that he still has a lot to do:

"Oh, well, I'm gonna have to stop or else," Michael Cole said. "I'm gonna be married 30 years, so if I want it to last longer than that, I'm probably going to have to stop at some point. But no, it won't be anytime soon. I still got a lot of work to do with this company. I mean, there's still a lot of stuff to do. Still a lot of shows to call. I told somebody that I would -- you know, I'm 56 now, so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"I'm 56 now so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit"



@MichaelCole #PMSLive You'll NEVER be able to stop working.."I'm 56 now so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit" You'll NEVER be able to stop working.."I'm 56 now so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit"@MichaelCole #PMSLive https://t.co/b43M3sHip8

Cole has portrayed a heel announcer in the past but now calls things straight down the middle. He has called most of the WWE Universe's favorite matches, and it will be sticking around for at least a few more years.

Do you think Michael Cole is this generation's Jim Ross? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes