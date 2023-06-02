Pat McAfee "lived out dream after dream" in WWE; calls 56-year-old star the greatest of all time

In a recent interview, Pat McAfee regarded his WWE commentary partner Michael Cole as the greatest of all time.

The 36-year-old star was last seen at the commentary table at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His surprise return was one of the most talked about non-wrestling moments of the incredible show. Even his commentary partners were shocked at his comeback.

Pat McAfee spoke about his time in WWE as a commentator on the SI Media Podcast. He said that commentating was a good spot for him alongside Michael Cole, and getting a stunner by Stone Cold Steve Austin was a dream he lived out there.

"I think that’s why commentating was a good spot for me alongside Michael Cole, the greatest of all time. Getting to get Stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin, I lived out like dream after dream after dream over there," said McAfee. [H/T Ringside News]

McAfee started his career with WWE when he appeared on NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018, where he continued his mini-feud with Adam Cole.

After NXT, he made a move to SmackDown on April 16, 2021, where he was announced as a color commentator alongside Michael Cole.

McAfee's last in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 39, where he challenged The Miz, in which he came out on top.

WWE Superstar Pat McAfee's new $85 million deal with ESPN

Pat McAfee had signed a new five-year deal with ESPN where he'll be earning $17 million annually. The deal would see The Pat McAfee Show move to ESPN's cable and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ESPN App and ESPN+.

In an interview with The New York Post, he said he will be producing the show fully, and ESPN will handle the backend stuff while providing him with a platform.

"I will be paying my people, and we will be producing the show fully,” McAfee said over DM. “[ESPN] will be handling a lot more of the backend stuff, while also providing a platform that is incomparable linear-wise with a network of talent that is deep and awesome."

McAfee added that he was pumped about the deal and cannot wait to get started.

