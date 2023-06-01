WWE: Update on 36-year-old star bagging $85 million deal with ESPN

Former WWE color commentator Pat McAfee has reportedly signed a new five-year deal with ESPN worth $85 million.

According to The New York Post, the deal would see The Pat McAfee Show move to ESPN's cable and YouTube channel, besides being available on the company's official application and ESPN+. The 36-year-old is expected to earn $17 million annually and will also be an analyst on ESPN College GameDay. He will retain control of his show in all aspects, including the guests he wishes to invite.

McAfee had a conversation with The New York Post where he suggested that he would be paying his crew and would produce the show himself. Meanwhile, ESPN would handle the "backend stuff" while providing him with a platform.

"I will be paying my people, and we will be producing the show fully,” McAfee said over DM. “[ESPN] will be handling a lot more of the backend stuff, while also providing a platform that is incomparable linear-wise with a network of talent that is deep and awesome."

McAfee added that he was incredibly pumped about the possibilities following his deal with ESPN.

"Their production assets, league rights capabilities, and access to everything in the sports world make us incredibly pumped about the possibilities, and can’t wait to get started this fall. Jimmy and I had a lot of great convos throughout this whole process (...) some zooms, calls [WHADD], texts [WHADD], and emails [WHADD]. It was a cool couple of months [during the] negotiation phase involving a lot of different factors." [H/T New York Post]

When was Pat McAfee's last WWE appearance?

McAfee returned to WWE's commentary team for this year's Royal Rumble event. His comeback was among the most talked about non-wrestling moments of the epic show. He also competed in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39 Night One against The Miz, marking his final appearance in the promotion.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy Pat McAfee said his Royal Rumble appearance was something put together late in the week & only 3 people knew it was happening. He said he almost didn't make it due to a plane not wanting to take off & landed 27 minutes before the show started. Pat McAfee said his Royal Rumble appearance was something put together late in the week & only 3 people knew it was happening. He said he almost didn't make it due to a plane not wanting to take off & landed 27 minutes before the show started.

The former SmackDown commentator has hosted numerous top WWE names on The Pat McAfee Show, including Stone Cold and Vince McMahon.

Fans loved McAfee's stint as the blue brand's commentator and are hopeful about his return to the company soon.

