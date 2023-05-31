Pat McAfee gushes over daughter Kenzie as reports reveal $85M ESPN contract details

Owing to his move from Fanduel to ESPN, Pat McAfee and his show have made headlines over the past few weeks. A new contract can mean multiple things for McAfee, including changes to his popular show.

The former Indianopolis Colts punter, however, has other priorities.

As of now, both McAfee and his wife Samantha are enamored by their daughter, Mackenzie Lynn McAfee, who isn't even a month old. While fans dissected his new $85 million ESPN contact, McAfee shared an adorable photo of him and his daughter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Pat McAfee's official IG (@patmcafeeshow)

McAfee's wife Samantha, who shared the post first, wrote:

"Watching @patmcafeeshow be a father is a true highlight of my life. sCan't wait to watch this father daughter bond grow, it's so special."

Pat McAfee replied:

"This little girl is so damn beautiful.. her momma made an Angel".

Throughout their pregnancy journey, Samantha and McAfee have spoken about how difficult it has been for them. After Kenzie was born, Samantha shareda heartfelt caption:

"Our journey to get to this point was everything but easy. However we wouldn’t change anything if it means we would have this perfect angel baby. Kenzie made her grand debut two weeks early on May 4th at 7:35am."

Furthermore, both McAfee and Samantha also kept their fans up to date about Kenzie's progress through nine months.

Pat McAfee at Super Bowl LVII.

More details about Pat McAfee's ESPN deal

According to recent reports, McAfee will be letting go of his $120 million deal with FanDuel to sign a five-year, $85 million contract with ESPN.

Although it is a significant drop from the previous $120 million, McAfee's ESPN deal could entail other factors. ESPN can also be producing the episodes while drafting individual contracts for other staff members on the team.

As McAfee continues to host a wide range of guests on his show, fans have come to love "The Pat McAfee Show." With the NFL season approaching, it will be interesting to check out a new version on the show on ESPN.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



His previous deal with FanDuel was reportedly 4-years, $120 million.



nypost.com/2023/05/31/pat… Report: ESPN is giving Pat McAfee a 5-year deal worth about $85 million, per @AndrewMarchand His previous deal with FanDuel was reportedly 4-years, $120 million. Report: ESPN is giving Pat McAfee a 5-year deal worth about $85 million, per @AndrewMarchand His previous deal with FanDuel was reportedly 4-years, $120 million. nypost.com/2023/05/31/pat… https://t.co/vAW3JF9x6d

New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported the details of the contract, including McAfee's reaction on Twitter:

“Interesting number. I don’t talk about the business side of it all, the actual numbers and such.”

ESPN has not reacted about the contract.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes