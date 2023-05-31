Why did Pat McAfee take a pay cut to join forces with ESPN? NFL fans propose wild theories on $85M deal

Pat McAfee has reportedly joined ESPN on a $85 million, five-year deal.
Making headlines, McAfee's new contract seems to be a step down from his previous $120 million deal. Initially, the details of McAfee's contract were kept under wraps.
However, NFL fans seem unconvinced over the recent development as they question the 36-year-old's move. As per a few users, ESPN's new contract could represent a raise for McAfee instead of a pay cut.
Apparently, ESPN will cover production costs while also providing contracts to other employees. McAfee could also be making revenue via other mediums like viewership after working with ESPN.
ESPN's infrastructure could also help McAfee build his show a little more. A few fans, of course, wondered how the news would affect McAfee's show.
Though it could be a raise for McAfee as an individual, many are worried that ESPN's way of working might ruin the way the final product:
Breaking down Pat McAfee's ESPN deal
As the former Indianapolis Colts punter moves to ESPN, a large fanbase should follow him. Considering the logistics, the five-year, $85 million deal could be a big step in Pat McAfee's career.
Hosting a wide range of guests, "The Pat McAfee Show" has continued to amass a significant viewership. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fans are sure to tune in to a new season of McAfee's ESPN show.
As per Andrew Marchand of the NY Post, McAfee replied to their questions via Twitter:
“Interesting number. I don’t talk about the business side of it all, the actual numbers and such.”
ESPN, per NY Post, is yet to comment on the contract.
Their deal with McAfee will earn him around $17 million per year, along with a spot as an analyst on College Football GameDay every week. He will also retain control over his own show, which extends to him inviting guest stars like Ian Rappaport and Aaron Rodgers.