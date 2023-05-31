Pat McAfee ESPN deal: Insider breaks down fast-growing show host's new eight-figure contract

Pat McAfee, the popular sports media personality, made headlines recently with his announcement of joining ESPN after his contract with FanDuel ends.

While the exact details of the agreement were initially undisclosed, an update from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reveals that McAfee's new deal has touched the eight-digit mark.

This significant development in the sports media industry marks a breakthrough, as it sets a precedent for former athletes to pursue similar ventures and potentially secure lucrative contracts once they retire from their respective sports.

McAfee's success and the substantial financial reward he has garnered will certainly inspire other athletes to explore opportunities in the media space. It will open up new avenues for them to earn significant income beyond their playing careers.

Pat McAfee's ESPN deal breakdown: How much will ex-NFL star earn in salary?

According to Andrew Marchand, Pat McAfee has secured a lucrative five-year contract with ESPN, estimated to be worth around $85 million. This substantial deal represents a significant milestone for McAfee, considering his background as a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts. With his loyal fan base, McAfee is expected to attract a substantial following to ESPN.

McAfee's YouTube show has consistently garnered a large viewership, which further strengthens his appeal to media companies. The addition of high-profile guests like Aaron Rodgers on a regular basis adds to the success and popularity of his show, making it an enticing prospect for any media company seeking to draw in viewers and expand its audience.

