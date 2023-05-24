NFL Rumors: Pat McAfee set to bully major ESPN host out with network looking to trim $30M

Pat McAfee's move to ESPN is not going to be without consequences. For starters, FanDuel is losing out and he's missing out on a lot of money from the daily fantasy brand. Those working at ESPN presently could also be impacted severely.

With ESPN signing McAfee to a hefty deal, the money has to come from somewhere, as does his time slot. Per reports, Max Kellerman could be the one hit the hardest by McAfee's arrival.

"This Just In" is Kellerman's afternoon talk show, but it seems to be on the chopping block as the sports channel looks to clear time and money for the former Indianapolis Colts' punter.

A.J. Perez and Michael McCarthy said via Front Office Sports that the move is only one of a few that could be on the way:

"But that possible change is one of many The Worldwide Leader is considering, as one source told FOS that ESPN is looking to trim up to $30 million in salary by the end of June. Those working on NFL and NBA coverage will be hardest hit, although the talent outside those two sports will be impacted."

McAfee has stated that he's set to follow "Get Up" and "First Take," which range from 8 a.m. to noon. That doesn't leave a lot of window for both McAfee and Kellerman to fit in before "NBA Today" comes on at 3 p.m. EST.

Pat McAfee set to change ESPN in many ways

Pat McAfee's show is known for being no holds barred and it often features foul language that will undoubtedly be cleaned up for the ESPN audience. This is an opportunity to change sports media, as the former punter has said on many occasions, so it is all worth it.

Pat McAfee is taking over ESPN

However, it's not going to be the smoothest transition and there will be people hurt by this. McAfee doesn't come cheaply, which means some other programs and personalities are going to suffer greatly.

Kellerman is one of their biggest personalities, so he'll land on his feet. Others that might suffer may have a more difficult time adjusting to ESPN and Pat McAfee's relationship.

