How much will Pat McAfee make with ESPN? All you need to know about reported new deal 

Pat McAfee is a man in demand, it would appear. The former Colts kicker has made a name for himself by hosting a show on FanDuel, frequented by none other than Aaron Rodgers himself.

Since then, however, McAfee has slowly built a reputation as a host, frequently appearing on WWE. The former Colts punter was also working as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay while twilighting as a co-host on former teammate Peyton Manning's Omaha Production for certain college football games.

As part of his reported ESPN deal, speculation points to Pat McAfee opting out of his FanDuel deal worth a reported $120 million over four years. He is currently in the second year of that deal.

It is expected that his new deal will far surpass the $120M deal mentioned above.

Pat McAfee's ESPN deal: Everything we know so far

Per NY Post's Andrew Marchand, McAfee is expected to earn more than eight figures per year.

Marchand wrote in his report:

"It is expected to remain on YouTube in some form, but one or two hours of it could be on ESPN, where the network would more likely be able to make the math of McAfee’s deal work."

It would appear ESPN's move to poach Pat McAfee with a blockbuster deal is part of their shift towards attracting a younger audience. ESPN's NFL broadcast has also been tailored to the same with the likes of Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears headlining analysis.

The big question, however, is whether Pat McAfee will stick to his style of dropping F-bombs live on the show, considering ESPN has been a bit uptight regarding the use of colorful language.

"We ain't changing a damn thing," McAfee said in response to the speculation around his style.

Pat McAfee net worth: How much is popular host worth in 2023?

Per multiple reports, Pat McAfee is worth $30 million in 2023. That figure, however, is slated to increase after the ESPN deal.

As a punter, McAfee played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was named to the NFL's All-Pro team in 2014.

