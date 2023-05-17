Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee announvced on Tuesday that "The Pat McAfee Show" has signed with ESPN and will begin airing on their networks in the fall. This comes after a week of speculations that the host was considering a move to the sports network.

While the news is great for the show and all of those involved, there are some fans who aren't pleased with McAfee deciding to break his contract with FanDuel and leave for ESPN.

On Wednesday's show, as he returned from paternity leave after welcoming his first child with his wife Samantha, he addressed the hate that he has received. He said that people are commenting on his wife's Instagram page and telling her that he is a 'sellout.'

“People commenting on my wife's Instagram, calling her husbandnand new baby's father a sellout or whatever. It's like, ya’ll motherfu**ers have no idea."

Pat McAfee went on to say that he makes most of the decisions about and for the show, and that won't change. He said that this opportunity to join ESPN will be a game changer for sports media because his show will be bringing a new type of sports media to an established platform.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow We have a real opportunity here to change sports media #PMSLive We have a real opportunity here to change sports media #PMSLive https://t.co/bmQyYPeW3i

"What are we? What are we even? What are we even talking about. And the reason why I didn't like, try to explain myself to everybody is because, with this particular program, and I know it sounds arrogant or whatever, but like, I'm the host on the pundit, where the producers, what gets talked about has to go through here.

"Yeah, like literally right here, right here, to right here. And it's like, that is never going to happen, where it's gonna become you.But I think we have a real opportunity here to change sports media as a whole."

"The Pat McAfee Show" will air on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube channel as well. It is expected to still air for three hours Monday through Friday.

He now steps away from the $120 million contract that he signed with FanDuel in December 2021.

Will Pat McAfee still host College GameDay?

With the news that Pat McAfee is moving his daily sports talk show to the ESPN network and streaming services, there are questions about his other gigs as well. It appears that the former Colts punter will return to ESPN's College GameDay crew this fall. Last fall, he joined the cast and was a fan favorite from the start.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Pat McAfee is joining College GameDay Built by The Home Depot as an analyst as part of a new multi-year agreement with ESPN. McAfee wil be a full-time member of college football’s pregame show, beginning this Saturday, in Austin, Texas before the Alabama-Texas game. Pat McAfee is joining College GameDay Built by The Home Depot as an analyst as part of a new multi-year agreement with ESPN. McAfee wil be a full-time member of college football’s pregame show, beginning this Saturday, in Austin, Texas before the Alabama-Texas game. https://t.co/wIWGw4KhD8

He also hosted college football bowl games with college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit throughout the season.

According to sources familair with the situation, he will still be a part of the additional broadcasts and the Saturday morning crew as well. His position with WWE's "Smackdown" in uncertaiin at this time.

