Update on who will replace Pat McAfee on WWE SmackDown

It appears that a familiar face will be replacing Pat McAfee on the commentary team for WWE SmackDown.

Xero News is reporting that Corey Graves will serve as the temporary replacement for McAfee on the blue brand. Graves is currently on the RAW commentary team with Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton.

As per the reports, he will remain on the commentary team for the red brand and will also reunite with his former broadcast partner Michael Cole on Friday nights for the foreseeable future.

"Source believes for the mean time Corey Graves will end up doing smackdown as well as RAW."

Xero News @NewsXero Source believes for the mean time Corey Graves will end up doing smackdown as well as Raw. Source believes for the mean time Corey Graves will end up doing smackdown as well as Raw.

Pat McAfee on temporary leaving WWE to focus on ESPN's College GameDay

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show'.The 35-year-old spoke about his decision to step away from the company on a temporary basis.

McAfee explained that he wanted to remain on the SmackDown commentary team and try to do both gigs at the same time. However, WWE didn't think it was such a good idea due to all the travel that would be required for Pat to pull it off. The former punter added that he has nothing but love for the company.

"So the original thought for me was, I could do SmackDown and GameDay. I can do it. The folks at the WWE, who I have nothing but love, respect, and appreciation for, I'm talking old regime, new regime, whoever you think is in charge over there, I have nothing but great feelings towards. I reach out to them and chit chat with them, they were the ones who said, ' Hey man, if you're going to do GameDay, which is a great opportunity, congratulations... you cannot be traveling overnight for the entirety of the season. It's not good for your health, your family, it's not good for anything. Whenever the time is right, we'll have you, definitely be back in our family," added McAfee [From 0:38 to 1:28]

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE#PMSLive https://t.co/bhSpOYg3wW

In addition to being wildly entertaining on commentary, Pat has shown off his skills as an in-ring competitor. He defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38, only to lose to former CEO Vince McMahon shortly after.

McAfee most recently defeated Happy Corbin at SummerSlam. Time will tell when he will return to SmackDown, but fans will surely welcome him back when he does so.

Do you want someone else to replace Pat on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also watch: 5 WWE moments that were actually unscripted

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi