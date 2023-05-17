Pat McAfee breaks silence on major career move: His words after allegedly walking away from 4-year $120 million contract

Pat McAfee is reportedly bringing ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ to ESPN in a multi-million dollar deal. The move will see the WWE commentator walk away from his current 4-year $120 million contract with FanDuel. The WWE commentator broke his silence on the major career move with an announcement on Twitter.

Pat McAfee told his fans in a short clip that The Pat McAfee Show will be entering its next phase. The former NFL punter thanked A.J. Hawk for his contributions to the podcast. He also revealed that the Toxic Table will be called "Suit and TY Table" going forward. Check out his comments in the video below.

The 36-year-old sports personality is currently in the second year of his podcast deal with FanDuel. His new deal with ESPN will reportedly make him more than eight figures per year.

“’The Pat McAfee Show’ will air live weekdays simultaneously on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube channel. ESPN will announce the new weekday afternoon schedule before the show is launched this fall. "SportsCenter" will continue to be included in the schedule,” according to ESPN.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro gave huge props to McAfee in the wake of his latest career move. Pitaro referred to McAfee as a “proven talent.” Moreover, the ESPN chief was all praise for McAfee’s team for building “The Pat McAfee Show” into one of the most engaging programs in sports and all of media.

Brett Favre drops lawsuit against Pat McAfee

Brett Favre found himself embroiled in controversy after McAfee’s comments on the Mississippi welfare case fraud that also involved WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase and his son Ted DiBiase Jr. The Green Bay Packers legend filed a lawsuit against the WWE SmackDown commentator over alleged defamatory comments made towards him.

The two parties eventually put an end to their legal dispute, with McAfee publicly announcing that the case filed against him had been withdrawn. The former WWE commentator also issued a statement on the dispute:

“My statements, expressed in comedic style, were based solely on public information and allegations,” McAfee said. “As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player, and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi. I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Bret is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than lawsuits. So I’m glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on.”

