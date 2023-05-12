Pat McAfee breaks silence after the lawsuit against him was settled

Pat McAfee broke his silence following the settlement of a multi-million dollar lawsuit against him.

Pat McAfee was sued by legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre after the former levied allegations against him about his involvement in a $77 million welfare fraud scheme.

The allegations stemmed from the accusations against Favre that he received $5 million from the welfare fund to pay for a volleyball arena at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

Brett, who repaid the $1.1 million he got but not the $228,000 interest, claimed he was unaware of the source of the funds.

McAfee recently took to Twitter to announce that the lawsuit against him has reached a settlement with no payments made.

“My statements, expressed in comedic style, were based solely on public information and allegations. As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player, and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi.”

He continued:

“I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Bret is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than lawsuits. So I’m glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on.”

Brett Favre also released a statement after his lawsuit against Pat McAfee was settled

Brett Favre also released a statement after his lawsuit against Pat was settled. He noted that he understood that McAfee was just attempting to be funny. He also agreed with McAfee that they much rather talk about football.

“I’m happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We’d both much rather talk about football.”

It's good to see that this lawsuit has been put behind both men and they can now move forward in their lives.

