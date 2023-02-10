Pat McAfee is a WWE personality in trouble at the moment, having been sued for defamation along with former American footballer Shannon Sharpe. He will want to look at the situation and get it fixed as soon as possible.

Brett Favre is the one suing McAfee and Sharpe. The lawsuit is alleged to be for the pair's comments on the former's role in the Mississippi welfare scandal. The quarterback reportedly had a $77 million welfare fund rerouted for the construction of a volleyball court at his alma mater.

The SmackDown commentator and Sharpe gave their thoughts on the situation and called Favre out for his actions. He was not pleased with their comments and proceeded to file a lawsuit against them.

WWE's Pat McAfee was sued immediately for defamation along with Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi auditor Shad White. Brett Favre's spokesperson delivered a statement on the proceedings, calling out White in particular for not doing his job.

"Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee tried to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations against Brett Favre....Shad White has done a disservice to the people of Mississippi. Here is some free advice for Shad White: do what state auditors are supposed to do – fix the state’s failure to have controls in place to ensure that it properly safeguards the taxpayers’ money, not smear the reputations of private citizens to serve his own personal and political ambitions."

It will be interesting to see what McAfee and Sharpe's response to the lawsuit will be. We fully expect the former to bring it up on the Pat McAfee show or bash Favre on SmackDown commentary. Hey, the man is a little quirky.

Pat McAfee's return to WWE

WWE's Pat McAfee may be in the 'sued' category at the moment, but we are still stuck on his epic return to WWE a couple of days ago. At the Royal Rumble PLE, he rejoined the WWE commentary team to the delight of the WWE Universe.

McAfee has made the commentator spot his own with his epic energy and chemistry with Michael Cole. He made his comeback on January 28 and wasted little time delivering his usual smack talk and zingers.

Now that the former NFL player is back, SmackDown should be that much better. Hopefully, he gets back in the ring at some point in the future as well.

