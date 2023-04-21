What happened to Ted DiBiase Jr.? The man WWE chose to push as a breakout star ahead of Cody Rhodes

Ted DiBiase Jr.’s WWE career began at Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in July 2007. The former Million Dollar Champion made his WWE television debut as a villain on May 26, 2008. The promotion had always intended for Ted DiBiase to be a big player, but that didn’t happen.

The 40-year-old had a solid rookie year in WWE. He won the World Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes during this time. The two were also part of Randy Orton’s Legacy stable that helped the Viper reclaim his position as the top WWE Superstar at the time.

After suffering from depression and anxiety, DiBiase announced on August 26, 2013, that he won’t renew his contract with the company. Ted DiBiase Jr.’s WWE contract expired on September 1.

The company profiled the former Million Dollar Champion as part of their “Where are they now?” series. The episode featuring DiBiase dropped six years ago on YouTube. It showed DiBiase reminiscing about his WWE career from a summer camp he set up for underprivileged kids.

The former WWE Superstar shared an emotional story about how he and his wife lost their second son to a miscarriage. Ted DiBiase Jr. also revealed WWE had offered him a five-year extension and generous money in 2013.

Ted DiBiase Jr. charged in massive welfare scandal

The DiBiase family was the subject of a massive embezzlement scandal that rocked the state of Mississippi back in 2021. The family was ordered to repay millions of dollars for their part in misappropriating funds set up for needy families.

On April 20, 2023, it was reported that DiBiase Jr. was charged with six counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering, among other charges. The former WWE Superstar may face decades in prison.

It remains to be seen what will be next for DiBiase Jr.

