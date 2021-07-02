Ted DiBiase Jr. reveals why he turned down a "generous" 5-year deal from WWE

Ted DiBiase Jr. is known for his time in WWE as a third generation professional wrestler, coming from a family of legends in the industry. He wrestled on the main roster for five years where he gained most of his popularity.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ted DiBiase discussed a number of topics pertaining to his career in WWE.

In 2013, DiBiase let his WWE contract expire and left WWE despite being offered a 5-year contract renewal deal. It was surprising for many people as to why he left WWE since, even though he wasn't being pushed at the time, he had the potential to be a big star in the future.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ted DiBiase discussed why he turned down the contract and said no to WWE.

"I was offered another 5 year deal. It was generous . . . There really wasn’t a lot of back and forth. I think at that time in my career it was kind of part of me thinking I was just going to come back." Dibiase added, "I was going to figure this out, but that wasn’t the case. It wasn’t the usual best of luck in your future endeavors. I quit on YouTube or Twitter, I did a video and announced [I was leaving]."

"I just wanted to be me, I wanted to let people know how grateful I was and let WWE know how grateful I was." DiBiase continued. "Also, I was walking out on my own accord for personal reasons. There wasn’t any back and forth. There’s tons of guys sitting in the wings waiting to take that spot. That’s what makes this industry hard to get into and even harder to hang onto."

Ted DiBiase's last WWE match was against Sin Cara

Ted DiBiase Jr. and Sin Cara

Towards the end of 2013, DiBiase was being booked in multiple matches on the mid card. His last rivalry in WWE was against Hunico but following his shoulder surgery, he was not given a proper feud.

Rather, he mostly competed on Superstars or in dark matches. His last WWE match was also a dark match against Sin Cara on WWE Main Event which resulted in a defeat for DiBiase.

DiBiase has since gone onto wrestle a few matches for some other promotions but he hasn't competed in the squared circle since 2017.

