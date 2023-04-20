Former WWE star charged with stealing millions of dollars in federal funds intended for needy families

In some of the most shocking news of the year, former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. was charged with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for needy families.

The third-generation professional wrestler was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years. His most notable run on the main roster came alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes when he was a part of the heel stable Legacy. He also won the World Tag Team Championship twice during his stint with the company.

In an effort to recover more than $20 million that had been "squandered" from the anti-poverty Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a lawsuit against Ted DiBiase Jr. and numerous others in May 2022.

Providing an update on the situation, the United States Department of Justice issued the following press release this afternoon:

Former Professional Wrestler Charged with Theft of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funds Intended for Needy Families (via PWInsider)

According to court documents, the former WWE Superstar, along with co-conspirators John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New, and others, are alleged to have fraudulently obtained federal funds. The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, are among those that they misappropriated for their own personal use and benefit.

Ted DiBiase Jr. last competed inside the WWE ring in 2013. He has rarely wrestled since leaving the company.

