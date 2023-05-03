Michael Cole reveals when he plans to retire from WWE commentary

If you enjoy Michael Cole's WWE commentary, cherish every moment because it's not going to last forever.

Cole has been doing commentary for WWE for almost three decades, but as he gets older, the veteran realizes he can't do this forever.

The WWE SmackDown commentator was a surprise guest on The Pat McAfee Show today to wish his former broadcast partner a happy birthday. During their discussion, Cole revealed that he thinks he has another four years of commentary left in him and has some plans to retire from WWE when he turns 60:

"Oh, well, I'm gonna have to stop or else," Michael Cole said. "I'm gonna be married 30 years, so if I want it to last longer than that, I'm probably going to have to stop at some point. But no, it won't be anytime soon. I still got a lot of work to do with this company. I mean, there's still a lot of stuff to do. Still a lot of shows to call. I told somebody that I would -- you know, I'm 56 now, so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit."

Michael Cole promises to have one more full-time commentary run with Pat McAfee before he retires

While Michael Cole might be ready to wind things down in WWE, he doesn't want to do it without getting another run working with Pat McAfee on commentary.

Cole made a promise to McAfee today that he doesn't want to retire until the two men get another full-time run of commentary together in WWE:

"Pat, I'll make a promise to you," Michael Cole began. "I won't get out of this full-time until you and I can at least have a little bit of a run left. Now, if you're going to push that off till I'm 75? Well, we're gonna have to re-talk."

What do you make of Cole's comments? Can you imagine WWE commentary without him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

