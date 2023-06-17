Jim Ross suffers gruesome injury, confirms status for AEW Collision premiere

AEW's Jim Ross has taken to Twitter to share a picture of the aftermath of a fall he suffered which injured him.

JR is widely considered to be one of, if not the, best professional wrestling commentators of all time. He has seen basically everything there is to see in the business and has earned the respect of his peers as a result.

The Veteran Voice of Wrestling seemingly suffered a "bad fall" earlier today and has posted the results on social media. Ross' eye is heavily bruised and swollen in the photo.

Check out his tweet here.

While most people would take the day off to rest after such a horrific-looking injury, JR will not let this setback keep him from doing his job. The legendary broadcaster said that he will still be in Chicago for the launch of AEW Collision, black eye and all.

"Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for ⁦AEW," Ross tweeted.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Jim Ross apparently will only be calling Collision's main event so the show has a commentary duo: Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness! Jim Ross apparently will only be calling Collision's main event so the show has a commentary duo: Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness! https://t.co/MicCH5xiWB

JR's dedication to the wrestling business is definitely admirable, and he will most certainly have no shortage of people wishing him a speedy recovery.

AEW Collision set to feature huge surprises?

When the launch date of AEW Collision was announced, many reports surfaced of Tony Khan seemingly planning something special for the show.

It has since been revealed that the show will not only feature the return of CM Punk, but he will be included in a blockbuster main event as he teams up with FTR to take on the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Don’t miss your chance to be a part of AEW history at the



Tickets are ON SALE NOW

🎟 AEWTIX.COM | Ticketmaster.com #AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT!Don’t miss your chance to be a part of AEW history at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago, IL!Tickets are ON SALE NOW #AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT!Don’t miss your chance to be a part of AEW history at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago, IL!Tickets are ON SALE NOW🎟 AEWTIX.COM | Ticketmaster.com https://t.co/sDGgECoJuz

However, if history has taught us anything, Tony Khan always has an ace up his sleeve. He has made plenty of announcements regarding Collision in the last month or so, but what may be even more exciting is the stuff he has not announced.

Fans will no doubt be tuning in to see what shocks and revelations come from tonight's show.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes