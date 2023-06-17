CM Punk made a major request ahead of AEW Collision - Reports

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk is set to return to the squared circle this Saturday. Now, some reports have emerged about a special request made by the former WWE Superstar.

All Elite Wrestling's brand-new show Collision is set to air this Saturday. The main event of the night is set to be a trios match with CM Punk teaming up with FTR to take on the team of Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

This is the first time The Second City Saint will be stepping inside the ring since September of last year. The show will be taking place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the self-proclaimed Best in the World was pushing hard to wrestle at Collision's debut. It seems that CM Punk wanted the match because he has never competed in the United Center before and thus wanted to do so.

The Second City Saint's return was recently hyped via a video package. Punk mentioned that he was ready to be back and that he had some stuff to get off his chest.

CM Punk apologized to AEW President Tony Khan and reached out to The Elite

Recently, the Straight Edge Savior was interviewed by Marc Raimondi of ESPN. During the interview, CM Punk opened up for the first time about his actions at the post-show Media Scrum at AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Punk mentioned that he had apologized to Tony Khan.

"The first thing I said to Tony when I sat down with him and spoke to him after it was, 'Man, I'm really sorry I put you in that position. I apologize for the scrum. But when you've watched that scrum, you're looking at a very, very frustrated guy who had told people. That's not the first time he heard all that. It's not the first time lawyers were told all that. And I was just looking for something to be done and nothing got done. So, if you want something done right, you got to do it yourself. And I just didn't approach it in the right manner, but tension was high," CM Punk said. [H/T ESPN.com]

Punk also revealed that he tried to reach out to The Elite, but the lawyers asked him not to contact them.

