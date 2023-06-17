AEW star CM Punk claims his attempts to reach out to The Elite were met with a cryptic response

It appears that CM Punk has tried to patch things up his own way after the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident last year in AEW, but to no avail.

The backstage conflict after the heated media scrum reportedly involved The Elite, among several others. This also led to several people being suspended, further leading to the World Title and Trios Title being vacated.

After the incident, Kenny Omega also commented on the conflict between the two parties, although he did not reveal any details about the incident. In a recent interview with ESPN, CM Punk revealed that he had reached out to The Elite in an effort to talk things out, only to be stopped by lawyers from having an interaction. Punk also stated that he was unsure whether this prohibition was placed by the lawyers or the members of The Elite themselves.

Lily is a Wrestling Shark @DatFirePrincess "Hangman shot on CM Punk during the match!"



Really? The guy who helped him up after the first failed attempt at the Buckshot Lariat, and then stood there and sold the second failed attempt?



Are you sure we watched the same match? "Hangman shot on CM Punk during the match!"Really? The guy who helped him up after the first failed attempt at the Buckshot Lariat, and then stood there and sold the second failed attempt?Are you sure we watched the same match? https://t.co/7vgOwFSPVr

CM Punk also stated that people were "spreading lies" about his fight with The Elite

In the same interview, the Second City Saint also expressed the belief that reports of the 'Brawl Out' were exaggerated.

Speaking with ESPN, Punk explained that similar things happen in almost every sport. He further stated:

"I don't think what happened was a big deal...," Punk said. "This has happened in the last 10 months in hockey, in basketball, in baseball, in just about every sport. And it's covered and it's gone the next day. I think because I have injured my tricep and I've been out for so long, I think it has been exacerbated. I think it's been exacerbated by people spreading lies about the whole thing. And when, in reality, my attitude is, well, s**t happens." (H/T ESPN)

Lily is a Wrestling Shark @DatFirePrincess "Hangman shot on CM Punk during the match!"



Really? The guy who helped him up after the first failed attempt at the Buckshot Lariat, and then stood there and sold the second failed attempt?



Are you sure we watched the same match? "Hangman shot on CM Punk during the match!"Really? The guy who helped him up after the first failed attempt at the Buckshot Lariat, and then stood there and sold the second failed attempt?Are you sure we watched the same match? https://t.co/7vgOwFSPVr

As of now, it remains to be seen what CM Punk has in store for fans next.

What do you think about Punk's words? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes