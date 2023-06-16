CM Punk claims people have been "spreading lies" about what really happened during his fight with The Elite

CM Punk has been criticized online for months due to his role in the infamous "Brawl Out Incident" but has finally broken his silence. While still held back by legal restraints, Punk revealed that a lot about what really happened has been blown out of proportion.

The details of what really happened backstage during the fallout between Punk and The Elite will likely never be known, but fans of either party are certain that the other party was guilty. Many loud detractors of The Second City Saint have also pushed the narrative that he's to blame, but it seems like that's not the case.

During his recent exclusive interview with ESPN, CM Punk played off the severity of his brawl with The Elite and called out the outlets for "spreading lies" about what really happened.

"I don't think what happened was a big deal..." Punk said. "This has happened in the last 10 months in hockey, in basketball, in baseball, in just about every sport. And it's covered and it's gone the next day."

Punk continued, noting that details about the incident have been "exacerbated" by those mentioned in reports.

"I think because I have injured my tricep and I've been out for so long, I think it has been exacerbated. I think it's been exacerbated by people spreading lies about the whole thing. And when, in reality, my attitude is, well, s**t happens." (H/T: ESPN).

CM Punk also revealed that Hangman Page was never reprimanded for his actions

Leading up to his feud with Hangman Page for the AEW Championship, the Millenial Cowboy notably referenced his historical issues with Colt Cabana, which was not cleared with CM Punk beforehand. This, as well as some comments made by Page about not taking advice, seemed to cause tension between the two.

During the same interview, CM Punk recalled how Hangman Page initiated a "shoot fight" during their match and even chipped his tooth as a result.

"I'm keeping an eye out. He chopped me in the mouth one time, and I'm just like, 'OK, did you do that on purpose?' You chip my tooth, and I'm like, 'All right, should I give him a receipt?'" (H/T: ESPN).

The Second City Saint also noted that the incident with Hangman Page seriously upset him and even to this day, AEW hasn't reprimanded the Millenial Cowboy for his actions during the match and promo.

