WWE legend hopes to be a part of AEW Collision

A WWE legend has publicly expressed his desire to be a part of AEW's new television show. Collision is set to premiere on Saturday, June 17th.

After months of speculation, the new show was officially announced during Warner Bros. Discovery's recent upfront presentation. Much is still unknown about the yet-to-launch program, but one legendary name says he wants to be a part of it.

Jim Ross spent multiple decades working in WWE and other promotions before heading to AEW. He has established a reputation as the go-to voice of wrestling, and he wants to build on this legacy by joining Collision's broadcast team.

On a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the new show:

“I don’t know a lot about this show. I don’t know who’s gonna broadcast it. I don’t know who the broadcast team is. It’s all been kept close to the vest, shall we say? Saturday night is a challenging night for television. It just is. It doesn’t mean people don’t watch TV on Saturday. They do, and I believe that they will if there’s a reason. I don’t know what the roster is gonna look like, which is kind of cool. You can play along and see what happens."

JR further expressed his desire to join the broadcast team for Collision, although he admitted that it would interfere with his tradition of watching college football on Saturdays:

"I hope I can broadcast that show even though it’ll kill my football on Saturday nights for a while. We’ll figure that out. That’s not a big deal. The great thing about streaming and all those things is I can watch my ballgame, but I just may not be able to watch it live.” [H/T: Ringside News]

The tenured commentator previously shared similar sentiments via Twitter. Whether JR is included in the new show's announce team remains to be seen.

New GM for AEW Collision revealed?

Another former WWE star who could play a significant role on AEW Collision is Stokely Hathaway (fka Malcolm Bivens). The loud-mouthed on-screen personality recently teased becoming the show's new general manager.

Hathaway posted a vignette on Twitter that showed him making himself comfortable in an office space within the Jacksonville Jaguars' headquarters. He can be seen replacing Tony Khan's items with his own.

Given his charisma and ability to wind up crowds at the drop of a dime, Hathaway will undoubtedly excel in an authority figure role should it be granted to him.

