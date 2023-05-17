Former WWE name responds to questions about AEW Collision appearance

A major AEW name has disclosed his desire to be a part of the promotion's new Saturday show, Collision. The show was recently announced during the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden.

For many fans, Jim Ross is considered the "voice of professional wrestling." His legendary tenures in NWA, WCW, and WWE solidified him as the go-to play-by-play announcer in the industry.

In 2019, Ross signed with AEW to give the commentary team an added air of credibility. However, he has more recently been confined to working the company's secondary show, Rampage. So, when a fan asked him if he would be appearing on Collision, JR had an interesting reply.

"I’d love to but that’s not my call," he tweeted.

It's hard to imagine that Tony Khan will be able to find someone more well-equipped for the position than JR. Nonetheless, fans will have to wait and see whether he is involved or not.

AEW Collision to launch in mid-June

At the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront event, it was revealed that Collision will premiere on June 17. The show will air on TNT every Saturday with each episode running for two hours in a primetime slot.

In AEW's official statement, Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo are listed as the headliners of Collision. This is already interesting, considering that all these names, apart from Hobbs, have not wrestled on AEW programming for some time now.

To read the full press release:… As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision , starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama To read the full press release:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama!To read the full press release:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/roOipqNDD6

However, one name curiously left off that list is CM Punk, who expected to make his return to the promotion on Collision's premiere. The pilot episode will take place at the United Centre in Chicago, the same arena in which Punk made his long-awaited return to wrestling in 2021.

There will no doubt be more intrigue in the new project as more details emerge. For now, fans will have no choice but to patiently wait for Collision as the launch date nears.

