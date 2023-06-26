Dutch Mantell says AEW needed WWE Hall of Famer for Collision's debut episode (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) recently shared his thoughts on the debut episode of AEW Collision and the absence of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross from the commentary team.

During the debut episode of AEW Collision on June 17, Jim Ross had an unfortunate fall, resulting in a noticeable black eye. Despite being present for commentary, Ross expressed dissatisfaction with his performance and apologized on Twitter.

Ross announced that he is stepping away from AEW to heal and expressed gratitude for the fans' support. The Saturday night show features Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness in the commentary team.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the debut episode of AEW Collision commentary team and his working experience with Kevin Kelly.

"I didn't work with him that much. He was like he was in Stamford, I was on the road, so I didn't spend a lot of time with him. Just some TV tapings and our pay-per-views where I would run into him. The announcing didn't really stand out to me," Mantell said. [00: 40 – 00:56]

Furthermore, he went on to emphasize the significance of having Jim Ross on the commentary team

"So, they needed Jim Ross, but he had taken a fall, I think that morning, Sunday morning, and he showed a picture of him on Twitter had a bad black eye. And he has since announced that he's taking time away to heal. I mean, so Jim, get better. We're pulling for you. But the announcing, I mean, I was watching the wrestling more than I was trying to listen to the announcing. Did they say anything memorable?" [01:19 – 01:50]

Check out the interview below:

Konnan says Jim Ross could be unhappy in AEW

According to Konnan, there is a possibility that Jim Ross may be unhappy with his role in AEW. Fans have also noticed a decline in Ross' commentary quality.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that Ross may be accustomed to the way things were done in WWE and secretly frustrated in Tony Khan's promotion:

"You know what I think, that he grew up in the WWE which is a whole different ball game and all so it's almost like a guy that maybe I don't know. All his life, you know he worked for the New York Yankees as a leading commentator and now he's in Double A commentating there and he's hating it."

Check out the interview below:

Fans eagerly anticipate Jim Ross' comeback and wish him a complete recovery following his bad fall.

What are your thoughts on Jim Ross' commentary in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes