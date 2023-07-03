Jim Ross calls 7-time WWE Women's Champion one of his 'greatest signings'

Jim Ross has taken credit and called WWE Hall of Famer one of his "greatest signings". The signing in question is a seven-time Women's Champion and one of the icons of the Attitude Era, Trish Stratus.

Ross had worked as an executive for WWE in the 2000s and even became Executive Vice President of Talent Relations for the WWF/WWE. Even after Ross' departure from the company, Stratus is still adding to her reputation as one of the greatest women's wrestlers in WWE history.

Trish Stratus went on to have a very successful career with the promotion. After her initial six-year stint with the company, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame seven years after her retirement. She made part-time appearances in the company from 2007 to 2019. In 2022 she made her full-time return, and to this day is actively appearing for the Stamford-based promotion.

Jim Ross recently replied to a recent tweet from The Quintessential Diva post-Money in the Bank. Despite not winning the Ladder Match, Stratus seemed to be in decent spirits and posted a link to a compilation of her pictures during the course of the entire match for fans to see. Ross replied to the tweet and simply called her one of his 'greatest signings.'

Former WWE veteran says AEW Collision needed Jim Ross for debut episode

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently gave his comments on AEW Collision as a whole. He also went into detail about a key factor missing in their commentary, and this was Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Prior to the show, Ross had an unfortunate fall which resulted in him having a black eye.

Ross was present for the debut episode, but due to his health not being at its fullest, he could not perform how he usually does. He has already expressed how dissatisfied he was with his initial performance and is now taking some time off to fully recuperate

While on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell talked about his thoughts on how AEW's commentary team did for the initial episode of Collision. The Saturday show has a completely different commentary roster. The show features the voices of Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuiness, and Jim Ross who unfortunately was absent.

"So, they needed Jim Ross, but he had taken a fall, I think that morning, Sunday morning, and he showed a picture of him on Twitter had a bad black eye. And he has since announced that he's taking time away to heal. I mean, so Jim, get better. We're pulling for you. But the announcing, I mean, I was watching the wrestling more than I was trying to listen to the announcing. Did they say anything memorable?" [01:19 – 01:50]

