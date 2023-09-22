"Go to AEW" - Fans want recently released WWE star to sign with Tony Khan's promotion

WWE released a lot of talents earlier today, and the fans have given their opinion on a certain star and made it clear that they want to see her in AEW.

The star in question is Emma, who was unfortunately released from the company hours ago. The Australian star returned to the company in the fall of last year; however, she was not featured prominently on television.

The company released a lot of top stars today, and Emma, as well as her husband, Riddick Moss, were unfortunately let go from the company. The 34-year-old star took to Twitter to announce her release from the Stamford-based promotion:

"Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE," tweeted Emma.

The company announced earlier today that they will be bringing the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to Perth, Australia, and it was retweeted by Emma, who planned to be at the show. However, this is not a possibility anymore as the Australian star was released from the company shortly after her tweet, which showed her excitement for the event.

The fans have given their reactions to Emma's release from the company, and many have suggested she go back to IMPACT or sign with All Elite Wrestling:

Sorry to hear you got released. You will be missed in a wwe ring. Go to aew.

