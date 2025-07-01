"Go back to catering where you belong" - MJF takes a brutal shot at AEW star

MJF has taken a brutal shot at an AEW star, telling him to go back to catering. He also said that he needs to return "to catering" because he belongs there.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most on-edge superstars in the company, and he frequently makes fun of people. On top of that, ever since joining the Hurt Syndicate, he has gotten even more confident to pull off snarky remarks toward people.

The latest one to fall prey to MJF’s words is none other than AR Fox. The latter replied to a tweet from Tony Khan, in which he thanked the fans for watching AEW. The former AEW World Champion then replied to AR Fox’s reply and wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Yeah let’s go back to catering where you belong. Your a** is mine!!!!!”

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

You can check out MJF's uncensored tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mark Briscoe made fun of MJF

The Hurt Syndicate member and Mark Briscoe were involved in a war of words on Dynamite last week, where the latter made some hilarious remarks.

After interrupting his promo, Briscoe and Maxwell were involved in a war of words when the former Ring of Honor World Champion made fun of his opponent by hinting he had a small d**k.

Ad

“I feel like all these hurtful comments and words that come from your mouth come from a place of insufficiency. Well, let me put it this way. If I am Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I’ve been going damn near thirty years with a little teeny tiny kosher pickle in my pants, then I would probably wanna hang out with these fellas too,” Mark Briscoe said.

It is clear that there will be noticeable animosity between the two stars, and it will be interesting to see how this rivalry unfolds in the near future

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action