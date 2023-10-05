"“Go f**k yourself" - Christian Cage responds after Edge (Adam Copeland) asks for a reunion

In a jaw-dropping turn of events on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage has sent a clear warning to Adam Copeland fka Edge.

At WrestleDream, Copeland made a surprise appearance to rescue Sting and Darby Allin from an impending assault led by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

On Dynamite this week, The WWE Hall of Famer was introduced by Tony Schiavone, who welcomed him to AEW. The Rated-R Superstar then addressed the crowd, talking about how he retired in 2011 but is now back in the ring. He teased going after the AEW World Championship and spoke about dream matches against Kenny Omega, Miro, Jon Moxley, Miro, and Jay White.

However, tension escalated when Adam called out Christian Cage, questioning his attack on Sting, his childhood hero. Copeland accused Wayne and Luchasaurus of betraying Cage and that it was time for them to team up again to face the likes of FTR and The Young Bucks.

Cage, who embraced Copeland, delivered a shocking twist by bluntly telling The Rated-R Superstar to "go f**k yourself."

Cage left the ring in shock after his words with Adam Copeland and stood tall with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. He is set to make his in-ring debut on a special edition of Dynamite: Title Tuesday against Luchasaurus.

