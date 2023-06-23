"Go help Cody Rhodes now", "WWE bound" - Twitter reacts after 27-year-old star announces AEW departure

Fans expressed their reactions after 27-year-old wrestler Fuego Del Sol revealed his departure from AEW, effective July 1. Taking to Twitter, he announced that he is now open to bookings from various promotions.

Del Sol made his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling at the June 9, 2020, teaming with Low Rida for a loss to Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. His last match was a loss to Juice Robinson at the February 20, 2023 AEW Dark.

Throughout his time in the company, he has lost a total of 64 matches, while winning 15. With his departure from Jacksonville-based promotion, the speculation about his next destination is already rampant.

Some fans believe that Fuego might make his way to WWE, given his history with Cody Rhodes. The mysterious Fuego 2 character, who teamed up with Fuego Del Sol in All Elite Wrestling, has fueled rumors of a potential alliance between the two wrestlers in WWE.

However, Fuego 2 vanished after Rhodes left the company, and Fuego Del Sol later revealed that Fuego 2 was presumed dead. Whether these rumors hold any truth or not remains to be seen.

Check out the reactions below:

brandon ♌️ @mddog450 Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol



Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.



Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! Thank you AEW.Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Thank you AEW.Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VrQEBTARcb Fuego in a character based NXT format would shine 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/fuegodelsol/st… Fuego in a character based NXT format would shine 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/fuegodelsol/st…

As the wrestling community eagerly awaits Fuego Del Sol's next move, it is clear that he has left an indelible mark on his fanbase.

Fuego Del Sol on his unforgettable moment in AEW

Fuego Del Sol shared his thoughts on the most significant moment of his career, which occurred within the Tony Khan-led promotion.

During an episode of AEW Unrestricted, Fuego Del Sol expressed that receiving an All Elite Wrestling contract from his best friend, Sammy Guevara, was the pinnacle of his wrestling journey.

"Me and Sammy have never interacted on screen together, and he’s a big star in AEW. And I didn’t know if they wanted us to ever be even connected on screen at all. So, to let him, my best friend, come out and hand me the contract, and do it on the biggest stage it could possibly be done on the first Rampage was one of the greatest moments of my career. Probably the greatest moment of my career,” Fuego said.

Whatever lies ahead for Fuego Del Sol, his departure from the Jaconksonville-based promotion is bittersweet for fans who have grown fond of his fiery persona.

Would you like to see Fuego Del Sol in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes