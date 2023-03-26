"Going to AEW soon enough" - Fans expect a major reunion in Tony Khan's promotion after WWE star seemingly teases exit

The Twitterverse is apparently stoked to see a WWE Superstar potentially jump ship to AEW in the near future.
The superstar in question is Roderick Strong. The former North American Champion has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. His NXT run saw him teaming up with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly in The Undisputed Era. The faction dominated the former Black and Gold brand for years.
A recent post by Kyle O'Reilly and Strong hinted at both of them joining AEW soon.
This has led to a lot of speculation regarding whether The Undisputed Era will reunite in the Jacksonville-based company, with most fans quite excited about the possibilities.
Roderick Strong has reportedly asked for his release from WWE
While Strong is still shackled to the Stamford-based promotion due to his contract. He is apparently interested in leaving WWE.
According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Roderick is seemingly unhappy with his current booking. The report also claimed that the 38-year-old star wants to exit the company.
"Roderick’s fantastic, but, you know, he’s pretty beaten down. I’m not talking about physically. I mean, I’m talking about just the way he’s booked and everything like that. You know, and he’s asked to get out, he’s not allowed to get out. So, he’s in that weird state, you know, where he’s somewhere he doesn’t want to be, basically."
Adam Cole is also quite interested in having his former faction member join him on Tony Khan's roster. Speaking during the AEW Panel at Motor City Comic Con, The Panama City Playboy stated that Roderick was aware that the Jacksonville-based company would welcome him with open arms.
As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for the WWE Superstar.
