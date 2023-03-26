"Going to AEW soon enough" - Fans expect a major reunion in Tony Khan's promotion after WWE star seemingly teases exit

The Twitterverse is apparently stoked to see a WWE Superstar potentially jump ship to AEW in the near future.

The superstar in question is Roderick Strong. The former North American Champion has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. His NXT run saw him teaming up with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly in The Undisputed Era. The faction dominated the former Black and Gold brand for years.

A recent post by Kyle O'Reilly and Strong hinted at both of them joining AEW soon.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



Are they finally letting Roddy Strong out of jail? What's going on here.Are they finally letting Roddy Strong out of jail? What's going on here. 👀Are they finally letting Roddy Strong out of jail? https://t.co/FcbfyrVv0W

This has led to a lot of speculation regarding whether The Undisputed Era will reunite in the Jacksonville-based company, with most fans quite excited about the possibilities.

Austin @da_austinz 🏼 Can’t wait to see him wrestle again in a ring @DrainBamager Guranteed going to AEW soon enough. Not even in the video game for WWE, been sidelined too long, & clear signs of wanting out🏼 Can’t wait to see him wrestle again in a ring @DrainBamager Guranteed going to AEW soon enough. Not even in the video game for WWE, been sidelined too long, & clear signs of wanting out 👏🏼 Can’t wait to see him wrestle again in a ring 🔥

HuxchoMon @Brokeboymon1 @DrainBamager 🥹Please please. I hope they dont get the FTR treatment @DrainBamager 🥹Please please. I hope they dont get the FTR treatment

GM @KingLeonidas199 @DrainBamager It would be really funny to run back the elite story eith *"ndisputed era" but with roderick strong instead of old man fish @DrainBamager It would be really funny to run back the elite story eith *"ndisputed era" but with roderick strong instead of old man fish

Steven Herman @steveherm123 @DrainBamager And then we could get Cole Oreilly Strong Vs elite @DrainBamager And then we could get Cole Oreilly Strong Vs elite

David @TopRopeDuck @DrainBamager These two in AEW’s tag division would SLAP @DrainBamager These two in AEW’s tag division would SLAP

Skelevra @Skelevra2 @DrainBamager My dream is to see the new undisputed elite (Cole O’Reilly and Strong) have a great run on AEW @DrainBamager My dream is to see the new undisputed elite (Cole O’Reilly and Strong) have a great run on AEW ❤️

StixandBrix @StixnBriks @DrainBamager Actually please tho. UE back together without Bobby Mid would go insane @DrainBamager Actually please tho. UE back together without Bobby Mid would go insane

Señor Pea 🇩🇴/🇵🇪 @Erik_Hates_You @DrainBamager All this to reunite the UE in AEW where they’ll eventually be fed to the Elite when Adam Cole has a power trip and the Elite won’t take the L lol @DrainBamager All this to reunite the UE in AEW where they’ll eventually be fed to the Elite when Adam Cole has a power trip and the Elite won’t take the L lol

Roderick Strong has reportedly asked for his release from WWE

While Strong is still shackled to the Stamford-based promotion due to his contract. He is apparently interested in leaving WWE.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Roderick is seemingly unhappy with his current booking. The report also claimed that the 38-year-old star wants to exit the company.

"Roderick’s fantastic, but, you know, he’s pretty beaten down. I’m not talking about physically. I mean, I’m talking about just the way he’s booked and everything like that. You know, and he’s asked to get out, he’s not allowed to get out. So, he’s in that weird state, you know, where he’s somewhere he doesn’t want to be, basically."

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Fightful Select reports Roderick Strong has requested his release from WWE. The NXT superstar is currently working with Diamond Mine, a group led by the recently released Malcolm Bivens.



I honestly don't see a reason for him to stay other than to stop him from going to AEW. Fightful Select reports Roderick Strong has requested his release from WWE. The NXT superstar is currently working with Diamond Mine, a group led by the recently released Malcolm Bivens. I honestly don't see a reason for him to stay other than to stop him from going to AEW. https://t.co/CzA3bBGfPE

Adam Cole is also quite interested in having his former faction member join him on Tony Khan's roster. Speaking during the AEW Panel at Motor City Comic Con, The Panama City Playboy stated that Roderick was aware that the Jacksonville-based company would welcome him with open arms.

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for the WWE Superstar.

