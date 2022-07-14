Roderick Strong has reportedly asked to leave WWE

Recent reports have indicated that NXT Superstar Roderick Strong has requested WWE higher-ups for his release from the promotion.

Strong has been part of the company's third brand for nearly six years. During his NXT stint, he has captured the Cruiserweight and North American Championship as a singles competitor. He is currently a part of the Diamond Mine stable.

According to Dave Meltzer on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the former NXT Tag Team Champion is feeling beaten down. The 38-year-old allegedly wants to exit the company. However, he is still under contract with WWE.

"Roderick’s fantastic, but, you know, he’s pretty beaten down. I’m not talking about physically, I mean I’m talking about just the way he’s booked and everything like that. You know, and he’s asked to get out, he’s not allowed to get out. So, he’s in that weird state, you know, where he’s somewhere he doesn’t want to be basically." (H/T Ringside News)

As one of the oldest members of the NXT locker room, Strong is a valuable asset to the former black-and-gold brand.

Could Roderick Strong be on his way to AEW?

Like many of his former colleagues, the Diamond Mine member has also been linked with a potential move to AEW. Strong's former teammates from The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish, have joined the Jacksonville-based organization.

Speaking at the Motor City Comic Con, Adam Cole gave his thoughts on Strong potentially moming over to All Elite Wrestling one day.

"I would love nothing more than for Roderick Strong to come to AEW. I don’t know what he’s going to do, I don’t know where his head is at, but he knows that he has a home in AEW. Especially with me, Bobby, and Kyle. That would be amazing,” Cole said. (H/T Fightful)

During his time in The Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong had a wealth of success as he became a multi-time champion. Fans will have to wait and see what lies ahead for the NXT Superstar.

