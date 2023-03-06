"Going back to WWE with Edge" - Wrestling fans convinced a top AEW star has wrestled his last match at Revolution 2023 

Following his AEW Revolution pay-per-view bout, the wrestling world seemingly is convinced that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage is returning to the promotion to reunite with Edge.

Christian Cage returned to AEW a few weeks ago and reignited the feud with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Tonight on the Revolution pay-per-view, the two went to war in the first-ever 'Final Burial' match. Perry managed to pick up the win by dumping Cage into the casket and shutting the door.

Fans took to the microblogging site to express their thoughts about the match.

The majority of fans believed that this was Christian Cage's final match in AEW and that he would return to WWE to reunite with the Rated-R Superstar Edge for one last run.

The wrestling world also appreciated the match and was happy to see the former WWE Tag Team Champion put over Jungle Boy Jack Perry at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

One fan also appreciated Jungle Boy Jack Perry's wrestling attire for the match and compared it to The Heart-Break Kid Shawn Michaels' outfit.

The rivalry between Jack Perry and Christian Cage went on for nearly seven months. However, it is now likely that the storyline has ended. It remains to be seen what is next for Jungle Boy in the coming weeks.

What do you think is next for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

