"Going back to WWE with Edge" - Wrestling fans convinced a top AEW star has wrestled his last match at Revolution 2023 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 06, 2023 08:29 IST
Edge
Multi-time WWE Heavyweight Champion Edge

Following his AEW Revolution pay-per-view bout, the wrestling world seemingly is convinced that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage is returning to the promotion to reunite with Edge.

Christian Cage returned to AEW a few weeks ago and reignited the feud with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Tonight on the Revolution pay-per-view, the two went to war in the first-ever 'Final Burial' match. Perry managed to pick up the win by dumping Cage into the casket and shutting the door.

There's no denying the killer instinct of @boy_myth_legend now!Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde https://t.co/98iFABZIrQ

Fans took to the microblogging site to express their thoughts about the match.

The majority of fans believed that this was Christian Cage's final match in AEW and that he would return to WWE to reunite with the Rated-R Superstar Edge for one last run.

@Kreulgeek @JDfromNY206 Going back to WWE with Edge
@drkush619 @Kreulgeek @JDfromNY206 Retirement tour👀
@JDfromNY206 Not sure what his contract status is...but this kinda seemed like his last AEW match
@AEW @boy_myth_legend @BRWrestling @FiteTV @YouTube @DAZN_Wrestling @ppv_com @SkySportDE Christian heading back to WWE?
@TheRajGiri Any chance this is it for Christian Cage in AEW? Felt almost like a way to write him off.
@AEW @boy_myth_legend @BRWrestling @FiteTV @YouTube @DAZN_Wrestling @ppv_com @SkySportDE Thank you Christian see you back home in WWE to feud with Edge before he retires.
Christian returns to wwe to help Edge, then eventually turns on him and they have their final match of their careers against each other 👀
@ringsidenews_ Christian goes back to WWE to run it back with Edge’s Last Year 2023
@OTRSCentral I think Christian is going back to the wwe after this
@AEW @boy_myth_legend @BRWrestling @FiteTV @YouTube @DAZN_Wrestling @ppv_com @SkySportDE It seems like that Christian Cage is done with AEW but not sure. Probably go back to WWE so he can team up with Edge for the final time.

The wrestling world also appreciated the match and was happy to see the former WWE Tag Team Champion put over Jungle Boy Jack Perry at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

@AEW @boy_myth_legend @BRWrestling @FiteTV @YouTube @DAZN_Wrestling @ppv_com @SkySportDE Fantastic match
@AEW @boy_myth_legend @BRWrestling @FiteTV @YouTube @DAZN_Wrestling @ppv_com @SkySportDE What a way to open up the show 🔥
@AEW @boy_myth_legend @BRWrestling @FiteTV @YouTube @DAZN_Wrestling @ppv_com @SkySportDE This match was phenomenal, loved every second of it!
@AEW @boy_myth_legend @BRWrestling @FiteTV @YouTube @DAZN_Wrestling @ppv_com @SkySportDE Great match!
@AEW @boy_myth_legend @BRWrestling @FiteTV @YouTube @DAZN_Wrestling @ppv_com @SkySportDE Damn that’s good he won
@JDfromNY206 jack knew what he had to do. incredible story
@JDfromNY206 Once again JB becoming MVP of the PPV's!

One fan also appreciated Jungle Boy Jack Perry's wrestling attire for the match and compared it to The Heart-Break Kid Shawn Michaels' outfit.

@JDfromNY206 Jungle Boy with those HBK vibes. https://t.co/200K9xn8Cd

The rivalry between Jack Perry and Christian Cage went on for nearly seven months. However, it is now likely that the storyline has ended. It remains to be seen what is next for Jungle Boy in the coming weeks.

What do you think is next for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

