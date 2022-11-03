AEW star Chris Jericho's latest act of evil has garnered a response from his victim Ian Riccaboni on Twitter.

This week on Dynamite, Jericho made good on his promise to issue an open challenge for the ROH World Championship. He called out a former ROH champion to fight him, and Colt Cabana appeared to answer the challenge. Despite a valiant effort by Cabana, The Ocho reigned supreme in the bout.

After the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker assaulted Ian Riccaboni near the commentary desk. Meanwhile, Jericho gloated about his promise to take out everyone associated with ROH. He snatched the veteran announcer's glasses and broke them.

The attack was interrupted by members of the Blackpool Combat Club as the two factions brawled to end the segment. Following the altercation, Ian Riccaboni took to Twitter to post a brave message.

"You broke my glasses. But you won't break my spirit, @IAmJericho. This is my livelihood. If you and your goons want to try to assault me every time I'm out for a @ringofhonor match, I gotta make money for my family. I'm going to keep showing up. Says more about you than me."

It remains to be seen whether Jericho will keep attacking Riccaboni in AEW. Will the ROH personality bounce back from the assault? Only time will tell.

Jim Cornette recently criticized AEW legend Chris Jericho

WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes Jericho will benefit from CM Punk's exit from AEW.

In an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran expressed his thoughts on the potential departure of The Second City Saint. He added that Punk's rumored release could allow The Ocho to remain the top star in All Elite Wrestling.

"Without Punk, and if MJF suddenly somehow becomes a babyface – not in terms of being popular with the people but in terms of acting like a babyface and destroys his appeal – then without Punk, without MJF, Moxley and Danielson just want to wrestle. They don’t want to get in anybody’s way (...) So that means Jericho’s a star if Punk’s out of the way and MJF is maltreated by the booking." (04:55 onward)

The chances of CM Punk returning to the promotion seem slim at this point. Meanwhile, Jericho will be looking to continue his stellar run as the ROH World Champion.

