  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • "Going To Step Up To The Death Riders," "What does he do" - Fans erupt after AEW star's big revelation

"Going To Step Up To The Death Riders," "What does he do" - Fans erupt after AEW star's big revelation

By Sujay
Modified May 24, 2025 01:40 GMT
The Death Riders are a heel faction in AEW. (Image credits: Claudio Castagnoli
The Death Riders are a heel faction in AEW. (Image credits: Claudio Castagnoli's Twitter page)

AEW fans erupted after a star made a massive revelation about his future. This is sure to get the fans excited, and some of them have suggested that he will be the one to stop the Death Riders.

Ad

Paul Wight is one of the most experienced stars on the AEW roster. He has been a veteran of the wrestling industry for the last three decades. He left WWE to join All Elite Wrestling, but he has not been used at all, with his last match coming in late 2023.

He recently revealed on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge that despite his lack of action, he still believes Tony Khan is doing a great job running the company and is fully behind him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

After those comments, the fans had a lot to say. One said that Paul Wight would finally stand up to the Death Riders and Jon Moxley. Others said that he would be returning to WWE very soon.

Fan reactions.
Fan reactions.

AEW star Paul Wight explains social media behavior

In the same interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, the AEW star revealed why he does not post much about wrestling on social media.

Ad
“You can find me at @PaulWight on Twitter and PaulWight on Instagram, and yeah, I don't post a lot about wrestling. You'll probably see stuff like me riding my bike or taking the trash out. I'm kinda old-school, I haven't caught on to this whole social media thing yet,” he said.
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has any plans for the former WWE World Champion and, if so, how he will be able to follow through, having him step up to Jon Moxley and co. will be interesting to see if it ever comes to fruition.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications