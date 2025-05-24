"Going To Step Up To The Death Riders," "What does he do" - Fans erupt after AEW star's big revelation

AEW fans erupted after a star made a massive revelation about his future. This is sure to get the fans excited, and some of them have suggested that he will be the one to stop the Death Riders.

Paul Wight is one of the most experienced stars on the AEW roster. He has been a veteran of the wrestling industry for the last three decades. He left WWE to join All Elite Wrestling, but he has not been used at all, with his last match coming in late 2023.

He recently revealed on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge that despite his lack of action, he still believes Tony Khan is doing a great job running the company and is fully behind him.

After those comments, the fans had a lot to say. One said that Paul Wight would finally stand up to the Death Riders and Jon Moxley. Others said that he would be returning to WWE very soon.

AEW star Paul Wight explains social media behavior

In the same interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, the AEW star revealed why he does not post much about wrestling on social media.

“You can find me at @PaulWight on Twitter and PaulWight on Instagram, and yeah, I don't post a lot about wrestling. You'll probably see stuff like me riding my bike or taking the trash out. I'm kinda old-school, I haven't caught on to this whole social media thing yet,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has any plans for the former WWE World Champion and, if so, how he will be able to follow through, having him step up to Jon Moxley and co. will be interesting to see if it ever comes to fruition.

