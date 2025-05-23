AEW legend reveals the reason why he doesn't post about wrestling on social media: "I haven't caught on to this" (Exclusive)

AEW is hosting its seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend, and the company's top stars are hyping the show up on social media. Fans likely won't see wrestling legend Paul Wight (fka Big Show) post much about it, however.

Paul Wight signed with All Elite Wrestling in February 2021, but fans haven't often seen him on television. The giant star acts as an ambassador for the promotion and sometimes sits on commentary.

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter caught up with Wight at this year's WrestleCon. The big man confirmed that he's still signed with AEW and is very happy with Tony Khan's leadership. When asked about his social media presence, however, Wight revealed that he's not very proficient with it, which is why fans will likely continue to see small updates from his life rather than wrestling content:

"You can find me at @PaulWight on Twitter and PaulWight on Instagram, and yeah, I don't post a lot about wrestling. You'll probably see stuff like me riding my bike or taking the trash out. I'm kinda old-school, I haven't caught on to this whole social media thing yet." [From 4:56 to 5:12]

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Paul Wight says 34-year-old AEW star is destined for greatness

Paul Wight's experience in the wrestling industry has given him a keen insight into talent. While he's claimed that Kenny Omega would be his pick for a dream match, the WWE legend chose Will Hobbs as the future of AEW.

In the same interview with Bill Apter, Wight revealed that he's a big fan of Powerhouse Hobbs, praising the 34-year-old's believability on television:

"Big running favorite of mine is Will Hobbs, believe it or not. Will Hobbs is one of the few characters I see on TV that presents himself as a man in a tough guy kind of situation. You would believe in an alley, Will Hobbs would beat the snot out of you. It's believable; now, if you've ever met Will Hobbs, he's one of the kindest, nicest gentlemen you've ever met, but he has that presence on TV like he doesn't care if you live or breathe."

Hobbs is set to compete in the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday. Many fans have called for Tony Khan to give the 270lb star a main event push, but whether he can reach that level in 2025 remains to be seen.

