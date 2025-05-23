Paul Wight reveals which top AEW star he would have loved to face in his prime (Exclusive)

The AEW roster features a diverse mix of established legends, experienced veterans, rising stars, plus up-and-coming talents. Veterans such as Paul Wight and Jerry Lynn have helped the AEW and ROH rosters grow. This unique position has given Wight an inside look at one talent he wishes he could have tangled with.

Tony Khan hired the erstwhile Big Show of WWE in early 2021 to work as a commentator and wrestler, but he has worked just seven matches since then. The 53-year-old has roles with AEW and ROH, and remains immensely impressed with how Khan runs the show. The WCW legend has had matches with top All Elite Wrestling talents like Jon Moxley, Bobby Lashley, and Chris Jericho, he continues to be amazed by a certain AEW Original he's never wrestled: Kenny Omega.

The World's Largest Athlete and The Best Bout Machine could have made magic in the ring, according to the former WWE Champion known as Big Show himself. Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke with Wight and asked him to name one current AEW star that he would have loved to lock up with while in his prime. Without hesitating, Wight quickly named Kenny Omega.

"One guy in my prime? Kenny Omega. [Apter: why?] Just because I like what Kenny does with people. When Kenny has the right opponent, especially with me as a heel and Kenny as a babyface, I think at a certain point in time, we could've literally torn the friggin' roof off. Kenny has that drive, that fight, he has several gears," Wight said. [From 2:00 to 2:30]

He continued:

"We talk, in wrestling, a lot about shifting gears in a match... showing desperation, showing drama through your work, not through your mouth, and that's one thing that Kenny always brings to the table, is that energy and that fight to win, that for me, as a heel, a lot of times I'd love that fight in people because it makes my job easier." [From 2:31 to 2:53]

Wight actually shared the ring with Omega in his last AEW match. Dynamite on November 15, 2023, featured a cross-promotion match, billed as the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight. Wight, Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho teamed up to defeat Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Kenny Omega set for AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed its fourth Anarchy In The Arena match to take place at a Double or Nothing event. Sunday's match will feature five men and one woman on each team.

Kenny Omega will not defend the International Championship this weekend as he's been announced for his second Anarchy In The Arena match. The Cleaner will team with Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale to take on Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir.

Double or Nothing 2025 will take place on Sunday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The Buy-In pre-show is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm ET, and the main show will start at 8pm ET. The pre-show is scheduled to air on Prime Video, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

