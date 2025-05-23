Paul Wight's shocking revelation, names 270 lb star as future of AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and AEW star Paul Wight has seen his fair share of talent over the years. Now firmly rooted in All Elite Wrestling, Wight recently made a shocking revelation about who he believes could shape the Jacksonville-based promotion's future.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling conducted by Bill Apter, Wight identified three emerging AEW talents he believes are destined for greatness. Among them was Will Hobbs, more famously known as Powerhouse Hobbs, the 270-pounder who Wight (fka the Big Show) singled out with high praise.
"Big running favorite of mine is Will Hobbs, believe it or not. Will Hobbs is one of the few characters I see on TV that presents himself as a man in a tough guy kind of situation. You would believe in an alley, Will Hobbs would beat the snot out of you. It's believable; now, if you've ever met Will Hobbs, he's one of the kindest, nicest gentlemen you've ever met, but he has that presence on TV like he doesn't care if you live or breathe. I think that's a lost art in our business now because everyone wants to be a showman, everyone wants to be loved, everyone wants to be liked, and get favorites and tweets. Those things all are part of the business evolving, but I'm going to be grassroots, and my opinion is always going to be, if you can get it done between the ropes, the rest of it adds to it; if you can't get it done between the ropes, the rest of it doesn't matter." [3:01 - 4:01]
Alongside Hobbs, Wight also named Kyle Fletcher and Nick Wayne as standout future stars.
Though not seen in AEW frequently of late, Wight confirmed he is still very much with the company and lauded AEW’s authentic, talent-driven structure that allows wrestlers to define themselves.
Paul Wight would love to fight an AEW original in his prime
In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Wight shared that Kenny Omega is the one AEW star he wishes he could have wrestled during his prime. Wight believes their contrasting styles with Omega as a babyface and himself as a dominant heel would have made for an unforgettable match.
He praised Omega’s ability to shift gears mid-match and create drama through pure in-ring storytelling.
“We could’ve literally torn the freaking roof off,” said Wight.
Omega is set for an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing against the Death Riders and the Young Bucks.