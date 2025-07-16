"GOLDBERG IS ALL ELITE," "Don't give Tony any ideas" - Fans react to the WCW legend potentially joining AEW after WWE retirement

Goldberg’s WWE retirement is the talking point in the wrestling world right now, and some fans have called on Tony Khan to sign him up for AEW. This will be an earth-shattering move if it does come to pass.

The WWE Hall of Famer took part in his last match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at last week’s Saturday Night's Main Event. Given that it was a great show by all reports, his performance was also spoken highly. Right from his iconic entrance to his move set, Goldberg pulled it all off with ease.

However, despite an impressive showing, he ended up on the losing side. After the match, during his retirement speech, the live feed was cut off before he could even finish, and that caused a lot of his fans to be disappointed. Some even went on to say that he needed to come to AEW, as Tony Khan knew how to treat legends.

Check out some fan responses on X below:

Fan reacted to Goldberg's retirement [Credit: Fan reactions on X]

The fans also pointed out how Sting received a grand farewell in his final match last year and said that if the former WCW star wanted the same, then he should come to AEW.

What did Goldberg say about the controversy after SNME

In the immediate aftermath of his match, Goldberg appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and said that he was a bit disappointed in how his final appearance in WWE ended.

He also noted that the company would not do something similar to The Undertaker or John Cena.

“I’m not saying it was done on purpose by any stretch of the imagination. I’m saying that it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. That’s all. I mean, they wouldn’t do that to 'Taker, right? I don’t think they would. They’re not going to do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing,” he said.

Many feel that it was a valid point, and the fans would not find it surprising if he chose to move to AEW in the near future.

