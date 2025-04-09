Goldberg sends a message for Sting amid impending WWE return

Wrestling legend Goldberg is gearing up for a potential WWE return and final match before he hangs up his boots. He paid tribute to another icon, Sting, today on social media.

Ad

Sting and Goldberg clashed several times in WCW, with the latter usually getting the better of the face-painted star in their singles matches. The one time Da Man didn't beat The Icon was at Slamboree 1999, where they wrestled to a no-contest in just over eight minutes.

Goldberg has been revisiting many of his iconic matches and moments over the last couple of months, posting videos and commenting on them on his X/Twitter account. Today, he posted a clip of the Slamboree match and credited his former rival as an inspiration:

Ad

Trending

"Honored to share the ring with STINGER🙏🙏 one of my inspirations, no doubt!" wrote Goldberg.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lex Luger wants Sting to appear for his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Sting retired from in-ring competition at last year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, but he remains signed to Tony Khan's company on a legends deal. However, his longtime friend Lex Luger is about to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and he wants the face-painted star by his side.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Luger said that he'd be thrilled to have Diamond Dallas Page induct him, but he also wants The Icon at his side, with both men ready to catch him if he falls:

"I said, obviously DDP has been working with me so much in the past. You know, I'm so thankful. I would love him to be out there. But I go, man, my dream would be, have you ever had two for two guys out there for somebody? I go, and they can kind of spot me. So if I try walking, if I started to fall, I could have my two best buddies spot me on my shoulders. I go, I know that there's your money shot Sting on one side of me and tell us another, making sure I don't fall while I'm up there."

Tony Khan has allowed AEW talent to appear for special WWE events in the past, from Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson to Billy Gunn. However, the relationship between the two companies has grown rockier in recent years. Whether he'll do it this time remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More