Lex Luger shares dream scenario for WWE Hall of Fame induction: "My two best buddies spot me on my shoulders" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Lex Luger will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The former WCW World Champion recently shared how he'd like to be inducted.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class is set to be headlined by the current Head of Creative of the promotion, Triple H. The class also includes some major names like Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, Earthquake, and more. Lex Luger has expressed his desire to see AEW Legend Sting induct him into the Hall of Fame.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, WWE legend Lex Luger opened up about wanting Sting and DDP to induct him into the 2025 Hall of Fame. Luger explained that Sting and DDP are two guys who would always be there for him and reflected on his friendship.

"Yeah. They were asking me about, who could induct me if I have an inductor, an introducer or whatever they call them. I said, obviously DDP has been working with me so much in the past. You know, I'm so thankful. I would love him to be out there. But I go, man, my dream would be, have you ever had two for two guys out there for somebody? I go, and they can kind of spot me. So if I try walking, if I started to fall, I could have my two best buddies spot me on my shoulders. I go, I know that there's your money shot Sting on one side of me and tell us another, making sure I don't fall while I'm up there. I'm brief. I'm a brevity speaker. So I'll only be up there for a few minutes, speaking from the heart, but with gratitude. Thanks. But they have both those guys there." [1:50 - 2:43]

WWE Hall of Famer Sting retired from professional wrestling last year at AEW Revolution

Sting signed with AEW in 2020 and made it clear that he wanted to hang up his boots in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Vigilante won his first title in the promotion with Darby Allin by defeating Big Bill and Ricky Starks to become AEW World Tag Team Champions.

In his retirement match at the AEW Revolution 2024 PPV event, Sting and Darby Allin successfully retained their titles against Nicholas and Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks. The Icon is also set to retire his iconic face paint look this year.

We will have to wait and see if Sting makes his return to WWE at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony to induct Lex Luger.

