Sting spotted in a new look ahead of potential return to WWE [Photo]

Sting brought out an interesting new look during one of his recent public appearances. This comes at a time when his name has been linked to a potential one-off return to WWE.

Lex Luger is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. He has mentioned how he wants The Icon to be the one to induct him. The two have a lot of history, both as stablemates and opponents in WCW. There have been reports of WWE being open to the arrangement, but Tony Khan and AEW seemingly have the final say in this situation.

A photo of the former AEW World Tag Team Champion surfaced from Astronomicon earlier today in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The Hall of Famer was spotted rocking his iconic face paint, but he has grown out his goatee with gray hair. He was seen doing signings and meeting several fans at the convention.

You can view the legend's new look below.

Sting is set to retire his iconic gimmick in 2025

At Revolution last year, the AEW veteran competed in his retirement match alongside Darby Allin as they took down The Young Bucks. Earlier this year, The Vigilante revealed that he was set to retire his iconic black and white face paint.

Sting revealed that 2025 would be the final year when fans can catch him with his iconic look at events. He also listed all of his confirmed appearances in a recent post, as there are more than 20 events where fans can catch him throughout the year.

It remains to be seen whether this will also mark the end of The Icon's appearances at conventions or signings. With this in mind, fans in the United States should make the most of this final opportunity to see the veteran in his element.

