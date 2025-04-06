Sting reunites with 2-time WWE Hall of Famer amid return rumors

Wrestling legend Sting has been tipped to make his WWE return. As per the latest reports, the Stamford-based promotion wanted The Icon to make his return and induct Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame. While it remains to be seen if Sting does that, he recently reunited with a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Sting has been associated with professional wrestling since 1985. During this time, he wrestled individually and was also part of several factions. One such popular faction the two-time Slammy Award winner was a part of is the NWO Wolfpac faction.

Recently, Sting reunited with a fellow member of the above-mentioned faction. This was Kevin Nash. On Instagram, Nash reshared a story in which he was spotted with the former AEW star.

A screengrab of Kevin Nash's story [Credit: Instagram - @realkevinash]

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash once discussed his relationship with Sting

As mentioned above, Kevin Nash and Sting share a great bond. During an episode of Nash's Kliq This podcast, he spoke fondly of Sting and shared some stories from the past. He also spoke about training in The Icon's gym.

He said:

"Him and Lex [Luger] sometimes would pick up lunches when we were on the road because they were making cash and I wasn't," Nash said. "The guys that are the partiers hang out together, and the guys that go to the gym hang out together and they were the gym guys. And on top of that, when I broke into the business, I trained at Lex and Steve's gym, Main Event Fitness in Atlanta and my wife did also. He was our star when I was in the first time... Steve was by far the number one guy, but you would have never known it." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

In the same podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash also noted that Sting has always been smart. He mentioned that if The Icon was going to have some cocktails, then it would be a Marriott he was staying at.

