Goldberg tipped to join AEW after retirement at WWE SNME by veteran

Goldberg's last in-ring match was in front of his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. However, his storybook ending was seemingly not handled the way he had envisioned it. Witnessing WWE dropping the ball at what could have been a historic program, a top veteran tipped the WCW icon to head over to AEW to have his desired conclusion.

Ad

The legend, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, is Bully Ray. Goldberg wrestled Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the July edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. While he delivered the goods in the ring, the icon lost to The Ring General and even had his retirement speech cut by the broadcaster, NBC.

Moreover, the former WWE Universal Champion himself revealed that he would have wanted a proper buildup for his final match instead of just a rushed three-week program. On the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that had he been in charge of AEW, he would have given him the sendoff he deserved by inviting him to the company immediately.

Ad

Trending

"If I'm AEW, I'm opening up my doors to Bill Goldberg... Let's do it the right way. Let's give you the send-off that you deserve, and I'd have Sting invite him there."

Furthermore, Ray would have had the WWE Hall of Famer's former peer, Sting, invite him for one last run in AEW, considering they worked together in WCW for years.

Ad

"If Sting stood in the middle of that ring and said, 'Bill, we spent a lot of time together in Atlanta. You know what: I know how you feel by how you got treated on Saturday night. Do yourself a favor, buddy, come here for one night, and we'll give you the send-off that you deserve,'" the Hall of Famer added. "Personally, I think it would work 'cause Sting is the guy to do it." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Ad

Ad

Goldberg rejected a lucrative deal from AEW

While Bully Ray pitched an idea for Bill's last match in AEW, a report by Fightful hinted that it could have actually happened. Tony Khan had offered him to have his retirement run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but he rejected it.

“I knew for months that this was going to be Goldberg’s retirement match weekend. We had reported that. They really should have given him more time for a proper speech, but honestly, that wasn’t their priority. What they did care about was scheduling it on the same weekend as AEW’s biggest show. That was the focus - putting it head-to-head with AEW’s biggest show. And for what it’s worth, AEW had actually offered Goldberg a legitimate retirement run.”

With Goldberg's career ending, leaving a bad taste in his mouth, it remains to be seen if AEW will capitalize on the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE