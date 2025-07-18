Goldberg rejected huge offer from AEW; major details revealed - Reports

The name of Goldberg is on the lips of every wrestling fan right now, and reports have now come out stating that he once rejected a huge offer from AEW. This is something that fans will think of as a missed opportunity.

The WWE Hall of Famer just had his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event last week against Gunther. He had a great showing, and despite all that, Gunther ended up retaining his title, much to the disappointment of the Atlanta crowd. The other interesting thing was that Saturday Night's Main Event took place on the same day as AEW All In.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has now revealed that there was a time when Tony Khan had actually offered the legend a run in AEW. In a recent Q&A section on his YouTube page, he said:

“I knew for months that this was going to be Goldberg’s retirement match weekend. We had reported that. They really should have given him more time for a proper speech, but honestly, that wasn’t their priority. What they did care about was scheduling it on the same weekend as AEW’s biggest show. That was the focus—putting it head-to-head with AEW’s biggest show. And for what it’s worth, AEW had actually offered Goldberg a legitimate retirement run.” [H/T Ringside News]

Wrestling analyst does not want to see Goldberg again

Wrestling analyst Dave LaGreca had some choice words for the former WCW champion after he went on Ariel Helwani’s show and had a go at WWE for cutting his speech short.

LaGreca did not like that and ranted on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast:

“In principle, it’s my last match, but you know, it’s wrestling. Really? You’re done. D, O, N, E, done. No more Goldberg. I don’t want to see him. I don’t want to hear from him.”

Those are some strong words, and it will be interesting to see if there will be a fallout from these comments.

