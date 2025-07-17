"Done. No more Goldberg. I don’t want to see him," says analyst in angry rant after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Many people are unhappy with Goldberg's recent comments targeting WWE, including analyst and Busted Open host Dave LaGreca. He didn't mince his words while blasting the veteran for expressing unhappiness with his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Goldberg is upset with how WWE handled his retirement run and expressed his frustrations in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Many fans are now calling him ungrateful for complaining about his final match.

Busted Open's host, Dave LaGreca, went on a heated rant as well, targeting the WWE Hall of Famer for his comments on Ariel Helwani's show. He made it clear that he never wanted to see him again.

“In principle, it’s my last match, but you know, it’s wrestling. Really? You’re done. D, O, N, E, done. No more Goldberg. I don’t want to see him. I don’t want to hear from him.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Dave LaGreca won't let Goldberg ruin his birthday

During the same episode of Busted Open, LaGreca also said the former World Heavyweight Champion has ruined a lot of things for him over the years, but he won't let him ruin his birthday.

Check out his comment below:

“I was getting so angry. I’m like, I can’t let this guy ruin my birthday. He’s ruined so many things for me throughout the course of the last 25 years. He’s not ruining my birthday. So I turned it off… I was getting nauseous. The dinner I had, the ice cream I had celebrating my birthday, I was about to vomit all over the f—ing floor because of this as*hole.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Dave LaGreca didn't hold back one bit while targeting the WWE veteran on Busted Open. It remains to be seen if the legend will notice the the rant and respond. He has also received massive support from his ardent fans, who believe WWE did him dirty on his way out.

