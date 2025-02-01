"Good bye" - AEW star makes a sudden revelation

A top AEW star recently sent out a message to fans regarding his plans moving forward. The star was sudden and caught fans off guard.

Evil Uno is one of the names on the roster who may not be at the top of the promotion but is someone who has remained popular among the fans since The Dark Order debuted in 2019. Uno and The Dark Order returned to the limelight last year as they were one of the factions who brought the fight to Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

On X/Twitter, Uno revealed that his time on the platform was coming to an end. He revealed that he may only use it for business purposes. The 37-year-old announced that he was moving to the Bluesky social media platform for his more personal posts. He posted a screenshot of his profile for fans to follow him.

"Hello, I think I’m done posting on X. I might retweet upcoming events every now and then, but that’s it. Meet me on the other app if that interests you. Good bye," Uno wrote.

A former AEW World Champion has also moved to Blue Sky

Another popular AEW star has made the move to Bluesky, but this time around he will be moving from Instagram. This would be 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Page is not completely active on social media, but fans have been able to catch him on Instagram, or Bluesky in recent times. However, he revealed that he was now deleting his account on the Meta-owned platform. He did so by changing the bio of his Instagram account and plugging in a link to his Bluesky account instead.

It seems that Bluesky is becoming a popular platform for AEW stars, but with X and Instagram still taking the lead in terms of worldwide use, it remains to be seen if others will jump ship with them to the other app.

