"Good, come to WWE" - Twitter reacts to major AEW star potentially leaving Tony Khan's promotion after Dynamite 

AEW star Jeff Jarrett is set to go one-on-one against Mark Briscoe this week on Dynamite. This match seems to be the finale of a long storyline involving these two. It all started when Briscoe's friendship with Jay Lethal and FTR was tested, and he became the mediator to make sure matches between the two parties would be fair. Ultimately, the duo took the victory leading to Jarrett stepping in and bitterly assaulting Briscoe.

Tensions between the two have been brewing, and just recently, the two were involved in the six-man tag team match last Friday on Rampage between Lethal and the Jarretts vs. Aubrey Edwards and The Briscoes, with the latter coming up with the win. This has prompted one showdown between the two to settle matters between them.

It was seen during the promotional video for the match on Wednesday that Jeff Jarrett boldly stated that if he were to lose to Briscoe, he would leave AEW. This came as a definite surprise to the fans. The Hall of Famer has been putting on a show as of late as a major heel, so this will be a disappointment if he loses.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Jeff Jarrett will never be seen in AEW again if he doesn’t pin Mark Briscoe on Dynamite. Jeff Jarrett will never be seen in AEW again if he doesn’t pin Mark Briscoe on Dynamite. 👀 https://t.co/j6OhHaffUA

Fans have divided opinions on who should win, it seems. Many have liked Jarrett and would like to keep seeing him in AEW in the limited time he has left as an in-ring competitor.

Some are willing to see Briscoe lose if it means seeing Jeff Jarrett for some more time.

Jacob Walton @jswalton @WrestlingNewsCo If this was 2005 I’d be praying for a Briscoe win…. But now… I like Jarrett… so I don’t wanna see him go just yet @WrestlingNewsCo If this was 2005 I’d be praying for a Briscoe win…. But now… I like Jarrett… so I don’t wanna see him go just yet

KP @CubsRays90 @WrestlingNewsCo Jeff Jarret is a top heel in professional wrestling in 2023 @WrestlingNewsCo Jeff Jarret is a top heel in professional wrestling in 2023

Some fans have instead speculated on what would happen if Jarrett lost. Jarrett not being seen in an AEW ring could mean that he would still be with the promotion but in a backstage role, or this could mean that he would be leaving the promotion altogether.

A fan even mentioned how Double J could be seen back in WWE, but this time taking a backstage role, as he did a few years back.

HuxchoMon @Brokeboymon1 @WrestlingNewsCo So Mark will win and Jeff will go back to backstage work @WrestlingNewsCo So Mark will win and Jeff will go back to backstage work

AEW star will put his career on the line this week

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is set to face Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl on Dynamite this week. This marks the conclusion of months of buildup for a feud between these two, which will be the peak of tensions between them.

In a promotional video for the feud, Jarrett boldly claims he will step away from AEW if he cannot pin Briscoe.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Mark Briscoe vs Jeff Jarrett in a Concession Stand Brawl? Sounds interesting. Mark Briscoe vs Jeff Jarrett in a Concession Stand Brawl? Sounds interesting.

There is a big chance that this Wednesday could be the last time fans will see Double J competing for the promotion.

With the chance that this could be his final match for All Elite Wrestling, who do you think should win the match? Let us know your decision in the comments section below.

